The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Craven County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Farmville Central High School at West Craven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Vanceboro, NC

Vanceboro, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School - Onslow at New Bern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: New Bern, NC

New Bern, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at Havelock High School