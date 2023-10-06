North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cleveland County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Cleveland County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Cleveland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Crest High School at North Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dallas, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kings Mountain High School at South Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Belmont, NC
- Conference: Big South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
