North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Chatham County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Seaforth High School at North Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Robbins, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
