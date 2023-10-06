We have 2023 high school football action in Bladen County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Bladen County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Bladen High School at Midway High School