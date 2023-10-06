Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Alleghany County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Alleghany County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

North Stokes High School at Alleghany High School