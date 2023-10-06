North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alleghany County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Alleghany County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Alleghany County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
North Stokes High School at Alleghany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sparta, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.