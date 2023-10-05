There is high school football action in Wake County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Millbrook High School at Rolesville High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 5

6:45 PM ET on October 5 Location: Rolesville, NC

Rolesville, NC Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Northern Athletic 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Holly Springs High School at Green Level High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leesville Road High School at Broughton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: CAP 6 4A

CAP 6 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Enloe Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cary High School at Green Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Millbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Thales Academy Rolesville at Millbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Raleigh High School at Garner Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Garner, NC

Garner, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunt High School at East Wake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Wendell, NC

Wendell, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakefield High School at Wake Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Northern Athletic 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School at Middle Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Knightdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Knightdale, NC

Knightdale, NC Conference: Northern Athletic 4A

Northern Athletic 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex Friendship High School at Apex High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Drive High School at Sanderson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: CAP 6 4A

CAP 6 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Fuquay-Varina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Fuquay-Varina, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Willow Spring High School at Cleveland High School