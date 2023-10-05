There is high school football action in Wake County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

    • Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Millbrook High School at Rolesville High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Rolesville, NC
    • Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Holly Springs High School at Green Level High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Leesville Road High School at Broughton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: CAP 6 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Enloe Magnet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cary High School at Green Hope High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Cary, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Millbrook High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thales Academy Rolesville at Millbrook High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southeast Raleigh High School at Garner Magnet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Garner, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hunt High School at East Wake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Wendell, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wakefield High School at Wake Forest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Wake Forest, NC
    • Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Panther Creek High School at Middle Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Apex, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Heritage High School at Knightdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Knightdale, NC
    • Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Apex Friendship High School at Apex High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Apex, NC
    • Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Athens Drive High School at Sanderson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Raleigh, NC
    • Conference: CAP 6 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corinth Holders High School at Fuquay-Varina High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Willow Spring High School at Cleveland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Clayton, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

