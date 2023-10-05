North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Wake County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Millbrook High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Holly Springs High School at Green Level High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville Road High School at Broughton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: CAP 6 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Enloe Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary High School at Green Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Millbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thales Academy Rolesville at Millbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Raleigh High School at Garner Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunt High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Wake Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School at Middle Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Knightdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Knightdale, NC
- Conference: Northern Athletic 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex Friendship High School at Apex High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Drive High School at Sanderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: CAP 6 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Fuquay-Varina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willow Spring High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.