At the moment the Carolina Panthers have the third-worst odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +50000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +3000

+3000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Panthers equally compared to the computer rankings, 30th in the league.

The Panthers were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +50000, which is the third-biggest change in the entire NFL.

The Panthers have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina has no wins against the spread this year.

One of the Panthers' four games this season has hit the over.

The Panthers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Carolina has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Panthers rank 25th in total offense (282.5 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (313 yards allowed per game) this year.

From an offensive standpoint, the Panthers rank 24th in the NFL with 16.8 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in points allowed (313 points allowed per contest).

Panthers Impact Players

In four games, Adam Thielen has 27 receptions for 287 yards (71.8 per game) and two TDs.

Bryce Young has passed for 503 yards (167.7 per game), completing 65.0%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Young has scored zero TDs and gained 61 yards.

In four games, Miles Sanders has run for 158 yards (39.5 per game) and one score.

In one game, Andy Dalton has passed for 361 yards (361.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 58.6%.

Brian Burns has been providing a big boost on defense, collecting 14 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Panthers.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +10000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +5000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +4000 4 October 1 Vikings L 21-13 +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +1800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +10000 9 November 5 Colts - +12500 10 November 9 @ Bears - +50000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +900 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +6600 14 December 10 @ Saints - +5000 15 December 17 Falcons - +10000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +6600

