The Minnesota Twins will host the Toronto Blue Jays to start the AL Wild Card Series on Tuesday at 4:38 PM ET, live on ESPN from Target Field. Kevin Gausman will get the starting nod for the Blue Jays, while the Twins will counter with Pablo Lopez.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are third in MLB play with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota is seventh in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.243).

Minnesota has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (778 total runs).

The Twins rank 12th in MLB with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.197).

Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Blue Jays' 188 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 499 extra-base hits, Toronto ranks 13th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Blue Jays' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Toronto ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Blue Jays have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Blue Jays are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Toronto strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Toronto has the fourth-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.

Blue Jays pitchers have a 1.251 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Lopez (11-8) takes the mound for the Twins in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.71 ERA in 194 2/3 innings pitched, with 234 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Lopez is trying to pick up his 21st quality start of the season.

Lopez is trying to record his 30th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In six of his 32 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher

Gausman (12-9) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing three hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Away Emilio Pagán Matt Koch 10/1/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Bailey Ober Brent Suter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Sonny Gray José Berríos

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Blue Jays Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Yankees L 6-0 Home José Berríos Gerrit Cole 9/28/2023 Yankees W 6-0 Home Chris Bassitt Luke Weaver 9/29/2023 Rays W 11-4 Home Yusei Kikuchi Aaron Civale 9/30/2023 Rays L 7-5 Home Hyun-Jin Ryu Shawn Armstrong 10/1/2023 Rays L 12-8 Home Wes Parsons Jacob Lopez 10/3/2023 Twins - Away Kevin Gausman Pablo Lopez 10/4/2023 Twins - Away José Berríos Sonny Gray

