Going into their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (0-3), the Carolina Panthers (0-3) currently are monitoring 11 players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 1 at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers' last outing ended in a 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

In their most recent game, the Vikings were knocked off by the Los Angeles Chargers 28-24.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Groin Questionable Bradley Bozeman OL Quadricep Full Participation In Practice Xavier Woods S Hamstring Out C.J. Henderson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Frankie Luvu LB Hip Questionable Taylor Moton OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice D.J. Chark WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Chandler Zavala OG Calf Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Mingo WR Concussion Questionable LaBryan Ray DT Finger Limited Participation In Practice Bryce Young QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Patrick Jones II OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Byron Murphy CB Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Marcus Davenport OLB Ankle Questionable Garrett Bradbury C Back Questionable Lewis Cine S Hamstring Out Jaren Hall QB NIR - Personal Questionable

Other Week 4 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers Season Insights

From an offensive angle, the Panthers are compiling 299.3 total yards per game (21st-ranked). They rank 13th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (329 total yards surrendered per game).

In terms of points scored the Panthers rank 24th in the NFL (18 points per game), and they are 25th on the other side of the ball (27 points allowed per contest).

From an offensive angle, the Panthers are compiling 200 passing yards per contest (22nd-ranked). They rank ninth in the NFL on defense (192.3 passing yards given up per game).

From an offensive perspective, Carolina is posting 99.3 rushing yards per contest (18th-ranked). It ranks 27th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (136.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Panthers own a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 20th in the NFL.

Panthers vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-4.5)

Vikings (-4.5) Moneyline: Vikings (-225), Panthers (+180)

Vikings (-225), Panthers (+180) Total: 46.5 points

