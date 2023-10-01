On Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Vikings will face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Our computer model predicts a win for the Panthers -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Vikings rank 15th in scoring offense (23 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (27.3 points allowed per game) this season. The Panthers are generating 299.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (21st-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 329 total yards per contest (13th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Vikings vs Panthers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Panthers (+4.5) Over (46.5) Panthers 25, Vikings 23

Place your bets on the Vikings-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 35.7% chance to win.

Carolina has compiled a 0-2-1 record against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Games featuring Carolina have gone over the point total once this year.

Panthers games average 40.8 total points, 5.7 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has compiled a 0-2-1 record against the spread this season.

Games featuring Minnesota have gone over the point total once this season.

The average total for Vikings games this season has been 48.8, 2.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 23 27.3 20.5 24 28 34 Carolina 18 27 17 20 18.5 30.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.