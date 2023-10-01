The Minnesota Vikings (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who have lost three in a row, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Vikings are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

Interested in live betting the Vikings/Panthers game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Sign up to live bet on the Vikings-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Vikings vs Panthers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Panthers have been tied after the first quarter in all three games this year.

The Vikings have been behind after the first quarter in all three games this season.

Minnesota's offense is averaging zero points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time in three games this season.

In three games this year, the Vikings have lost the second quarter one time and outscored their opponent two times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging nine points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up eight points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Panthers have been outscored in the third quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

The Vikings have been outscored in the third quarter in two games this season, and they've tied in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 9.3 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Panthers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Vikings have won the fourth quarter in two games and have tied one game.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 4 In-Game Primers

Panthers vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers have been winning one time, have been losing one time, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

The Vikings have been tied after the first half in one game and have been losing after the first half in two games this season.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Panthers have lost the second half in two games, going 0-2 in those contests. They have been knotted up in one game (0-1).

The Vikings have lost the second half in one game this season, and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 14 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 15 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Vikings or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.