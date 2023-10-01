Jonathan Mingo was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Mingo's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 4, Mingo has eight receptions for 64 yards -- 8.0 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 19 occasions.

Jonathan Mingo Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: D.J. Chark (DNP/nir - rest): 5 Rec; 101 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Mingo 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 8 64 7 0 8.0

Mingo Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 17 0 Week 2 Saints 8 3 26 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 21 0

