Will Bryce Young Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Bryce Young was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Carolina Panthers match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. Check out Young's stats below.
Heading into Week 4, Young is averaging 149.5 passing yards per game (299 total). Other season stats include two touchdown passes, two interceptions and a 59.2% completion percentage (42-for-71), plus five carries for 51 yards.
Keep an eye on Young's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Bryce Young Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info
Young 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|42
|71
|59.2%
|299
|2
|2
|4.2
|5
|51
|0
Young Game-by-Game
Young Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|20
|38
|146
|1
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|22
|33
|153
|1
|0
|2
|34
|0
Rep Bryce Young and your team with officially licensed NFL gear!
