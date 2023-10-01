Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to find success against Jackson Rutledge when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 305 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .276 batting average leads the majors.

Atlanta has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (938 total runs).

The Braves have a league-leading .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.296).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Dodd makes his first start of the season for the Braves.

The left-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Darius Vines Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge

