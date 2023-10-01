Dylan Dodd takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +180 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 11 runs.

Braves vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:05 PM ET

TV: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 11 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last six chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 65.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (96-50).

Atlanta has gone 35-15 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (70% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 69.2%.

In the 161 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 91 times (91-67-3).

The Braves have collected a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 52-28 52-29 30-23 74-34 81-48 23-9

