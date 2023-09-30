Best Bets & Odds for the Texas vs. Kansas Game – Saturday, September 30
Big 12 rivals will meet when the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) meet the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas vs. Kansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Texas vs. Kansas?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas 39, Kansas 14
- Texas has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.
- The Longhorns have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -800 or shorter and won each time.
- Kansas will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- The Jayhawks have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +550 odds on them winning this game.
- The Longhorns have an 88.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Texas (-16.5)
- Texas has covered the spread two times in 2023.
- This season, the Longhorns have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.
- Kansas has covered the spread two times this season.
Parlay your bets together on the Texas vs. Kansas matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (61.5)
- No Texas game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 61.5 points.
- This season, Kansas has played two games with a combined score higher than 61.5 points.
- Texas averages 35 points per game against Kansas' 37.8, totaling 11.3 points over the game's over/under of 61.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Texas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.3
|53.5
|51
|Implied Total AVG
|37.3
|43
|31.5
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Kansas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58
|57.8
|58.5
|Implied Total AVG
|38.5
|36.7
|44
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.