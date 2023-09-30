AAC rivals will meet when the Rice Owls (2-2) meet the East Carolina Pirates (1-3). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Rice vs. East Carolina?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Rice 31, East Carolina 27

Rice 31, East Carolina 27 Rice has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Owls have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

East Carolina has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Pirates have not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Rice (-3)



Rice (-3) Rice has two wins versus the spread in three games this season.

The Owls have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

East Carolina has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Pirates have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Rice and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points three times this season.

This season, East Carolina has played just one game with a combined score over 45.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 57.3 points per game, 11.8 points more than the point total of 45.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 51.5 58 Implied Total AVG 35.3 29 38.5 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

East Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 47.5 51 Implied Total AVG 32.3 28 36.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.