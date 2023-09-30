The Carolina Panthers right now have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +30000.

Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC South: +2500
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights

  • In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+30000), the Panthers are 29th in the NFL. They are the same according to the computer rankings.
  • The Panthers have had the third-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +8000 at the start of the season to +30000.
  • The Panthers have a 0.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Carolina Betting Insights

  • Carolina hasn't won a game against the spread this season.
  • The Panthers have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.
  • The Panthers have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
  • Carolina has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
  • The Panthers are totaling 299.3 yards per game on offense (21st in NFL), and they rank 13th on defense with 329 yards allowed per game.
  • The Panthers are averaging 18 points per game on offense this season (24th in NFL), and they are allowing 27 points per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Panthers Impact Players

  • In three games, Adam Thielen has 20 catches for 211 yards (70.3 per game) and two TDs.
  • On the ground, Miles Sanders has scored one touchdown and gained 139 yards (46.3 per game).
  • In the passing game, Sanders has scored zero times, with 12 catches for 68 yards.
  • In one game, Andy Dalton has passed for 361 yards (361.0 per game), with two TDs and zero INTs, completing 58.6%.
  • Bryce Young has thrown for 299 yards (149.5 per game), completing 59.2%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in two games.
  • As a tone-setter on defense, the Panthers' Brian Burns has registered 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in his three games.

Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Panthers Player Futures

D.J. Chark Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Miles Sanders Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Brian Burns Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Jeremy Chinn Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Bryce Young Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Jaycee Horn Defensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +5000
2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +4000
3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +4000
4 October 1 Vikings - +8000
5 October 8 @ Lions - +1800
6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +900
BYE - - - -
8 October 29 Texans - +40000
9 November 5 Colts - +12500
10 November 9 @ Bears - +40000
11 November 19 Cowboys - +1000
12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000
13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000
14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000
15 December 17 Falcons - +5000
16 December 24 Packers - +6000
17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000
18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.