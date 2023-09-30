Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .727 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Albies is batting .279 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Albies has reached base via a hit in 102 games this year (of 146 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 31 games this year (21.2%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this year (59 of 146), with two or more RBI 30 times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 52.1% of his games this year (76 of 146), with two or more runs 16 times (11.0%).

Home Away 70 GP 76 .257 AVG .298 .311 OBP .353 .475 SLG .551 29 XBH 39 13 HR 20 46 RBI 62 51/21 K/BB 54/23 3 SB 10

