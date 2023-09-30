Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will take the field against the Baltimore Orioles and starter Kyle Gibson on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles are 17th in baseball with 183 total home runs.

Baltimore ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .423.

The Orioles have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.256).

Baltimore scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (801 total, five per game).

The Orioles' .322 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Orioles strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

Baltimore's pitching staff is 16th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Baltimore has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

The Orioles have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.241).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 182 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 539 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 764 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.345 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season. He is 15-9 with a 4.86 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Gibson has recorded 17 quality starts this year.

Gibson has put up 27 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his 32 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (6-8) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

He has earned a quality start three times in 22 starts this season.

Crawford has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Away Kyle Gibson Triston McKenzie 9/26/2023 Nationals W 1-0 Home Kyle Bradish Josiah Gray 9/27/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Home Grayson Rodriguez Patrick Corbin 9/28/2023 Red Sox W 2-0 Home Dean Kremer Chris Sale 9/29/2023 Red Sox L 3-0 Home John Means Nick Pivetta 9/30/2023 Red Sox - Home Kyle Gibson Kutter Crawford 10/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Kyle Bradish Tanner Houck

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays L 9-7 Home Tanner Houck Zach Eflin 9/27/2023 Rays L 5-0 Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 9/28/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles - Away Kutter Crawford Kyle Gibson 10/1/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish

