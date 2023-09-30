In-gee Chun is set to compete at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club, with action from September 29-30.

Looking to place a bet on Chun at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +3300 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Chun Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

In-gee Chun Insights

Chun has finished below par on eight occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has posted a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 18 rounds, Chun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Chun has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Chun has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 29 -2 279 0 13 0 1 $484,500

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,438 yards, 587 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Pinnacle Country Club is 6,438 yards, 147 yards shorter than the average course Chun has played in the past year (6,585).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Chun's Last Time Out

Chun was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Portland Classic, which placed her in the eighth percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Portland Classic, Chun was better than 57% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Chun shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Chun did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

Chun recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that most recent outing, Chun's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.7).

Chun finished the Portland Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.6), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Chun finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.