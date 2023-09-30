Our projection model predicts the Elon Phoenix will defeat the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday, September 30 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Rhodes Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Elon vs. William & Mary Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Elon (-3.0) 41.3 Elon 22, William & Mary 19

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Phoenix and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

The Tribe have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Phoenix vs. Tribe 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Elon 24.8 24.5 27.0 3.0 24.0 31.7 William & Mary 25.0 10.0 25.5 4.5 24.5 15.5

