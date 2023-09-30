The Elon Phoenix (2-2) and the William & Mary Tribe (4-0) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Rhodes Stadium in a battle of CAA foes.

Elon is averaging 322.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 77th in the FCS. Defensively, the Phoenix rank 61st, giving up 352.3 yards per contest. William & Mary ranks 58th in the FCS with 25 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks best by allowing just 10 points per contest.

Elon vs. William & Mary Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Rhodes Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Elon vs. William & Mary Key Statistics

Elon William & Mary 322.5 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.8 (20th) 352.3 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.3 (11th) 183.8 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 246 (9th) 138.8 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (95th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has 389 pass yards for Elon, completing 54.7% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Jalen Hampton has racked up 488 yards on 82 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

Wayne Dixie has carried the ball 23 times for 95 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Bonner's 163 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has collected 16 catches and two touchdowns.

Johncarlos Miller has hauled in seven receptions totaling 120 yards so far this campaign.

Chandler Brayboy has a total of 110 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws.

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has 630 passing yards, or 157.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.9% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 30.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Bronson Yoder, has carried the ball 77 times for 408 yards (102 per game) with four touchdowns.

Malachi Imoh is a key figure in this offense, with 343 rushing yards on 43 carries with one touchdown and 90 receiving yards (22.5 per game) on nine catches

JT Mayo has registered 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 171 (42.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 14 times and has two touchdowns.

DreSean Kendrick has seven receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 107 yards (26.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

