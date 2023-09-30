The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) take the 18th-ranked scoring offense in the country into a clash with the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0), with the No. 4 scoring defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. Duke matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Duke Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-5.5) 52.5 -210 +170 FanDuel Notre Dame (-5.5) 51.5 -220 +180

Duke vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Duke has covered three times in three matchups with a spread this year.

The Blue Devils have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Notre Dame has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.

Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the ACC +800 Bet $100 to win $800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.