The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) host the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Notre Dame has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (17th-best with 39.6 points per game) and scoring defense (14th-best with 12.8 points allowed per game) this year. Duke's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the FBS with 8.8 points surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is generating 37.3 points per game, which ranks 26th.

Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Duke vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics

Duke Notre Dame 424.5 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 477.2 (3rd) 276.3 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.6 (43rd) 200.5 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.8 (28th) 224.0 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.4 (33rd) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 8 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has been a dual threat for Duke this season. He has 778 passing yards (194.5 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes. He's tossed two touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 238 yards (59.5 ypg) on 29 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has carried the ball 39 times for 258 yards, with seven touchdowns. He's also tacked on five catches for 76 yards.

Jalon Calhoun's 258 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 catches on 28 targets with one touchdown.

Jordan Moore has 20 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 246 yards (61.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Nicky Dalmolin's nine receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 108 yards (27.0 ypg).

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 1,236 pass yards for Notre Dame, completing 70.4% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns this season.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 591 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 26 times for 176 yards (35.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree's 241 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has collected nine catches and two touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has put together a 195-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 19 targets.

Jaden Greathouse has been the target of 15 passes and racked up 12 catches for 166 yards, an average of 33.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Notre Dame or Duke gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.