Based on our computer projection model, the Davidson Wildcats will beat the San Diego Toreros when the two teams come together at Richardson Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Davidson vs. San Diego Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-7.4) 45.1 Davidson 26, San Diego 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record last year.

A total of three of Wildcats games last season hit the over.

San Diego Betting Info (2022)

The Toreros compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record last year.

A total of three of Toreros games last year went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Toreros 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Davidson 42.8 18.0 57.5 19.5 28.0 16.5 San Diego 20.8 25.8 24.3 25.3 10.0 27.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.