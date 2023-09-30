The SMU Mustangs (2-2) host the Charlotte 49ers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between AAC rivals at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Charlotte is a 23.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 53.5 for the contest.

SMU is averaging 451.5 yards per game offensively this year (29th in the FBS), and is surrendering 311.8 yards per game (35th) on the other side of the ball. Charlotte's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 19.0 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 79th with 26.0 points ceded per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte vs. SMU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

SMU vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -23.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -2500 +1100

Looking to place a bet on Charlotte vs. SMU? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 5 AAC Betting Trends

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

The 49ers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

Charlotte hase gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Charlotte has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +1100 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Bet on Charlotte to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Jalon Jones has thrown for 363 yards (90.8 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 61.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 261 yards (65.3 ypg) on 52 carries with three touchdowns.

Durell Robinson has racked up 117 yards (on 26 attempts) with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has hauled in 205 receiving yards on 16 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jairus Mack has racked up 141 receiving yards (35.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on six receptions.

Bryce Kennon's nine targets have resulted in eight grabs for 117 yards and one touchdown.

Eyabi Anoma has collected 2.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 2.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

Charlotte's top-tackler, Wayne Jones, has 26 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Kameron Howard has a team-high two interceptions to go along with seven tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.