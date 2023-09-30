The SMU Mustangs (2-2) will square off against the Charlotte 49ers (1-3) in AAC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The 49ers are currently heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

Charlotte vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Charlotte vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Charlotte vs. SMU Betting Trends

Charlotte has covered twice in three chances against the spread this year.

The 49ers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.

SMU has won one game against the spread this season.

Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.