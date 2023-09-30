Charlotte vs. SMU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The SMU Mustangs (2-2) will square off against the Charlotte 49ers (1-3) in AAC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The 49ers are currently heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.
Charlotte vs. SMU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Charlotte vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-23.5)
|52.5
|-2500
|+1050
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|SMU (-23.5)
|53.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Charlotte vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Charlotte has covered twice in three chances against the spread this year.
- The 49ers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.
- SMU has won one game against the spread this season.
Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
