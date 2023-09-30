The SMU Mustangs (2-2) host an AAC showdown against the Charlotte 49ers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU is putting up 33.8 points per game on offense (44th in the FBS), and ranks 40th on the other side of the ball with 19.0 points allowed per game. Charlotte has been struggling offensively, ranking 13th-worst with 306.3 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, allowing 415.3 total yards per contest (108th-ranked).

We will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Charlotte vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Charlotte vs. SMU Key Statistics

Charlotte SMU 306.3 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451.5 (37th) 415.3 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.8 (35th) 127.5 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.3 (54th) 178.8 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.3 (25th) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (126th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Jalon Jones has thrown for 363 yards (90.8 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 61.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 261 yards (65.3 ypg) on 52 carries with three touchdowns.

Durell Robinson has racked up 26 carries and totaled 117 yards with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has totaled 16 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 205 (51.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has one touchdown.

Jairus Mack has put up a 141-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on eight targets.

Bryce Kennon's eight grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 117 yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 1,056 yards passing for SMU, completing 58.4% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 48 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 182 yards on 40 carries.

This season, LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 27 times for 153 yards (38.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Hudson's leads his squad with 159 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight catches (out of 11 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jordan Kerley has caught eight passes for 153 yards (38.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has been the target of 12 passes and compiled six grabs for 148 yards, an average of 37.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

