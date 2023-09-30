Our computer model predicts the SMU Mustangs will take down the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Charlotte vs. SMU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+22.5) Under (53.5) SMU 29, Charlotte 20

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the 49ers based on the moneyline is 9.1%.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

Charlotte is 2-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs.

Two of the 49ers' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Charlotte games this season have averaged an over/under of 50.5 points, three less than the point total in this matchup.

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mustangs have an implied win probability of 95.2%.

The Mustangs have posted one win against the spread this season.

Not one of the Mustangs' three games has hit the over this season.

SMU games average 66 total points per game this season, 12.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

49ers vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 33.8 19 53.5 7 14 31 Charlotte 19 26 24.5 22 13.5 30

