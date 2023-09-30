In the contest between the North Carolina Central Eagles and Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday, September 30 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Eagles to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina Central (-4.3) 54.6 North Carolina Central 29, Campbell 25

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels have covered the spread once in one opportunity this year.

Out of Fighting Camels one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

A total of seven of Eagles games last season went over the point total.

Fighting Camels vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina Central 32.3 24.8 47.0 21.0 18.5 37.5 Campbell 37.3 25.0 24.0 31.0 50.5 19.0

