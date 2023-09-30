Sun Belt foes meet when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. Appalachian State is favored by 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 points for the contest.

Appalachian State is averaging 35.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 35th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 97th, surrendering 28.5 points per game. UL Monroe's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 301.7 total yards per game, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 91st with 383.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Appalachian State vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -13.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Looking to place a bet on Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 5 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State is 2-1-1 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 13.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

The teams have hit the over in three of Appalachian State's four games with a set total.

Appalachian State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Appalachian State has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Mountaineers have an 84.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Appalachian State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has racked up 890 yards (222.5 ypg) on 72-of-125 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 83 rushing yards (20.8 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Nate Noel has carried the ball 106 times for a team-high 529 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Maquel Haywood has carried the ball 34 times for 119 yards (29.8 per game).

Kaedin Robinson's 205 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 13 catches and two touchdowns.

DaShaun Davis has caught 13 passes for 170 yards (42.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dalton Stroman has been the target of 14 passes and racked up seven grabs for 124 yards, an average of 31 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Nate Johnson paces the team with two sacks, and also has two TFL and nine tackles.

Nicholas Ross has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 26 tackles and one interception so far.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.