The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Mountaineers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-13.5) 50.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-13.5) 51.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Appalachian State has a record of 2-1-1 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 13.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UL Monroe has won one game against the spread this year.

The Warhawks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Appalachian State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +750 Bet $100 to win $750

