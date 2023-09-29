Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Union County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Anson Senior High School at Parkwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Porter Ridge High School at Marvin Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC Conference: Southern Carolina 4A

Southern Carolina 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sun Valley High School at Cuthbertson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC Conference: Southern Carolina 4A

Southern Carolina 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at West Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Oakboro, NC

Oakboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Stanly High School at Union Academy Charter School