North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Rutherford County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chase High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R-S Central High School at Polk County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Columbus, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at East Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
