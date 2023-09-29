North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Rowan County, North Carolina is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Central Cabarrus High School at South Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: China Grove, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jay M. Robinson High School at East Rowan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Rowan High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
