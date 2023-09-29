North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robeson County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Robeson County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Robeson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Fairmont High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dunn, NC
- Conference: Southeastern Athletic 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumberton High School at South View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Purnell Swet Senior High School at Jack Britt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
