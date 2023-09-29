Randolph County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Randleman High School at Wheatmore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A

Mid Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwestern Randolph High School at Eastern Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Ramseur, NC

Ramseur, NC Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A

Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity High School at Providence Grove High School