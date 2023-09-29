North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County This Week
Randolph County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Randleman High School at Wheatmore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Trinity, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern Randolph High School at Eastern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Climax, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
