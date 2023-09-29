Randolph County, North Carolina has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Randolph County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Randleman High School at Wheatmore High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Trinity, NC
    • Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Winston Salem, NC
    • Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southwestern Randolph High School at Eastern Randolph High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Ramseur, NC
    • Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Trinity High School at Providence Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Climax, NC
    • Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

