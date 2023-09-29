North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Onslow County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northside High School - Onslow at J.H. Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Carteret High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swansboro High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Richlands, NC
- Conference: Coastal 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at Southwest Onslow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
