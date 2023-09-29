In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football schedule in Week 5, fans in North Carolina should have tune in to see the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Duke Blue Devils hit the field at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week

Louisville Cardinals at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-3.5)

San Diego Toreros at Davidson Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Richardson Stadium

Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

William & Mary Tribe at Elon Phoenix

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Rhodes Stadium

Rhodes Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Norfolk State Spartans

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

William 'Dick' Price Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Western Carolina Catamounts at Citadel Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Johnson Hagood Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina Central Eagles

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium

O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

East Carolina Pirates at Rice Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Rice (-3.5)

Charlotte 49ers at SMU Mustangs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: SMU (-23.5)

No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-5.5)

Appalachian State Mountaineers at UL Monroe Warhawks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Appalachian State (-13.5)

