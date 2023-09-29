The Louisville Cardinals (4-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (3-1) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in an ACC clash.

Louisville has the 65th-ranked defense this year (359.5 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking fifth-best with a tally of 542 yards per game. NC State is putting up 381.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (81st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 326 total yards per game (44th-ranked).

We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NC State vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

NC State vs. Louisville Key Statistics

NC State Louisville 381.3 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 542 (7th) 326 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.5 (68th) 166.5 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.3 (5th) 214.8 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.8 (15th) 4 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 5 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (54th)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 859 passing yards (214.8 per game) while completing 60% of his passes. He's thrown five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 225 yards (56.3 ypg) on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has taken 21 carries and totaled 117 yards.

Kevin Concepcion's 238 receiving yards (59.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 catches on 33 targets with two touchdowns.

Julian Gray has caught seven passes and compiled 116 receiving yards (29 per game).

Porter Rooks' 13 targets have resulted in nine receptions for 108 yards.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has compiled 1,120 yards (280 ypg) on 65-of-97 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 100 rushing yards (25 ypg) on 27 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 50 times for 478 yards (119.5 per game) and six touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 133 receiving yards on six catches with one touchdown through the air.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 31 times for 142 yards (35.5 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 94 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash's 400 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has registered 19 catches and five touchdowns.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 173 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisville or NC State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.