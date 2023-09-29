North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Moore County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Moore County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Father Vincent Capodanno High School at Arendell Parrott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Lee High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Pines High School at Scotland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Moore High School at Bartlett-Yancey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Yanceyville, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
