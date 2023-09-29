Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Iredell County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Cabarrus High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Mooresville, NC

Conference: Greater Metro 4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickory Ridge High School at South Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Statesville, NC

Conference: Greater Metro 4A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Mooresville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Mooresville, NC

How to Stream: Watch Here

Fred T. Foard High School at Statesville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

Location: Statesville, NC

Conference: Western Foothills 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lincoln High School at West Iredell High School