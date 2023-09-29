North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Iredell County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Cabarrus High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory Ridge High School at South Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence High School at Mooresville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fred T. Foard High School at Statesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lincoln High School at West Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
