Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Guilford County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Eastern Guilford High School at Rockingham County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Dudley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Guilford High School at Page High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Guilford High School at Grimsley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northern Guilford High School at Southwest Guilford High School