North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Franklin County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
J. F. Webb High School at Louisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Louisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bunn High School at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
