North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Forsyth County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Glenn High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver High School at Community School of Davidson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Davidson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkland High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davie County High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pfafftown, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Mountain Island Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop McGuinness High School at Corvian Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Tabor High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Stokes High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheboro High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.