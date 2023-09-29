North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Edgecombe County, North Carolina this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bertie High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Four Rivers 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Halifax High School at North Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
