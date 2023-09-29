North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Cumberland County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Western Harnett High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry Sanford High School at Pine Forest Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berean Baptist Academy at Cary Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry Sanford High School at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Fear High School at Seventy- First High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumberton High School at South View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Purnell Swet Senior High School at Jack Britt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gray's Creek High School at Douglas Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
