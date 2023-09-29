North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Chatham County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Graham High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Seaforth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pittsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
