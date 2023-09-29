If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Buncombe County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.

Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Asheville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Buncombe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Weaverville, NC

Weaverville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

T.C. Roberson High School at Enka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Candler, NC

Candler, NC Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A

The Mountain 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles D. Owen High School at Mountain Heritage High School